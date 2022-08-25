WATCH: Bald eagle seen going through airport security

The raptor is perched on the arm of a man wearing what looks like a falconry glove or gauntlet and flaps its wings. (Source: Elijah Burke /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Gray News/TMX) – Transportation Security Administration agents saw a non-traditional traveler go through airport security Monday - an apparent bald eagle.

Elijah Burke shared a video on Twitter of a traveler in Charlotte Douglas International Airport holding the large bird of prey.

The raptor is perched on the arm of a man wearing what looks like a falconry glove or gauntlet and flaps its wings.

“It was my girlfriend, Karleen, who pointed the eagle out to me,” Burke said.

TSA allows small pets, including birds, through security checkpoints, but their travel accommodations are set by each airline.

Some airlines allow small pets to accompany their owners in the cabin of the plane if their travel carrier meets size requirements, while other animals must travel in the cargo hold.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Brandon Poole
2nd Hopkins Co. teacher arrested in one week
5 Broke Girls Restaurant burger
“Kentucky Living” Magazine thrones 5 Broke Girls Restaurant with having best burger
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
Kenyon Cole
Simpson County man arrested following rape investigation
People run from what they believed to be gunfire Saturday night at the Kentucky State Fair.
What to do in life-or-death situations following incident at Ky. State Fair

Latest News

President Joe Biden talks about the future during a bill-signing ceremony for the Inflation...
Biden kicks off midterm rally as Democrats see opening
Former professional boxer George Foreman is pictured in this July 15, 2016, photo. Lawsuits...
George Foreman accused of sexual assault
This booking photo taken Wednesday, March 9, 2022, and provided by the Mesa County Sheriff's...
Deputy elections clerk in Colorado to testify against boss
Ukrainian officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off from power grid
A mailbox stands in floodwaters from heavy rains that have plagued the region in recent days on...
Rapid rainfall floods buildings and highways in Deep South