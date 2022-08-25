WKU students react to Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Millions of Americans are eligible for debt forgiveness as President Joe Biden announced Wednesday his plan to forgive some student loans.

“I believe it’s a step in the right direction,” said Matthew Hazel, WKU Junior.

Biden plans to eliminate $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those with incomes below $125,000 a year, or households that earn less than $250,000.

Some students on WKU’s campus echoed that sentiment about the president’s plan.

“It would be a big relief as someone who’s like almost completely independent in my own finances,” said Lalla Rose, WKU Senior and Elementary Education major.

Many others we tried to speak to said they did not feel knowledgeable enough to speak on the big announcement.

“It’ll be pretty sweet because I’m gonna be in debt-- works out for me but I don’t know who’s paying for it,” said Caden Hooper, WKU sophomore.

Discussion about who would pay for this $300 billion plan is what has democrats and republicans at odds.

“We’re trying to help Americans. we’re reinvesting in Americans,” said the Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

Meanwhile, other political leaders complain that the forgiveness plan is not fair.

“I think it’s a bad idea. An awful lot of Americans chose not to go to college. And then there are those Americans who borrow money, go to school and pay it back. In what way is it fair to most taxpayers?” expressed Senator Mitch McConnell at a press conference in Cincinnati.

Those on campus at WKU who agreed with the forgiveness plan said they will graduate with a degree and likely won’t make a comparable salary to generations in the past.

“Generations before us would be able to get out of college and really start to live life,” said Hazel.

“Starting out on a job, like, for example, CIT, or computer information technology is like around $60,000 a year. And basically, it will take a while for you to pay that kind of debt, especially if you have to live on your own to pay mortgage or rent,” said Robert Paul Lewis, WKU student.

