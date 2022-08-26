Bowling Green man accused of stealing catalytic converters

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department has arrested a man and charged him with theft and drug charges following an ongoing investigation.

On Friday morning, police arrested Wesley Simpson of Bowling Green as he is believed to be involved in at least ten catalytic converter thefts locally in early August.

Simpson was put in the Warren County Regional Jail and is charged with Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

