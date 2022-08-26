Bowling Green volleyball downs rival Gators in straight sets

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 14th district’s fiercest volleyball rivalry still favors the Purples.

Bowling Green still maintains bragging rights over the Greenwood Gators after a straight-set win over their archrivals on Thursday. That gives the Purples three straight wins over the Gators dating back to last year’s district championship game.

The Purples took the first set comfortably, 25-17. Greenwood wouldn’t make things any easier in the second set before Bowling Green etched out the set win by three. Bowling Green put the game away, 25-16, in the third and final set.

Up next for the Purples is Daviess County next Tuesday, August 30 at 7:30 while Greenwood hopes to rebound at Ensworth (TN) on Saturday.

