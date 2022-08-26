Crowder to perform at SkyPAC on Sept. 23

Crowder Coming to SkyPAC in September
By Lauren McCally
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Christian music singer, David Crowder will be performing a live show at 7:30 p.m. at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center on Friday, September 23.

We spoke with Crowder about the event and his start in music.

“I was a junior in college at Baylor University in Waco, Texas,” he said, “And while I was a junior there, this guy was starting a church and asked if I’d help out with the music on Sunday morning, I was like, sounds like a terrible idea. But I’ll give it a go”.

Crowder has also played in several well-known music areas including the Mercedez- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

For more about Crowder, visit his website at crowdermusic.com

