Expert weighs in on what the student loan forgiveness plan means

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many may be wondering if they will have part of their debt forgiven, after the President’s announcement on Wednesday.

“Anytime you forgive debt, that means somebody’s going to have to recover that debt,” says Tony Walker, a financial advisor at Tony Walker Financial.

The student loan forgiveness plan is raising more questions than answers on what effect this will have later on.

“So just in one fell swoop to, to forgive that much debt, I think it’s $300 billion or something that’s a huge number. So that compiled with the current debt this nation is under I think, is going to rear its ugly head down the road, you won’t see it immediately. But we’re going to have a problem with all this debt that we’re incurring and that’s just tacked on to it,” adds Walker.

The three-part plan delivers on President Biden’s promise to cancel $10,000 of student debt for low- to middle-income borrowers.

While for some that will bring relief, others question, if this will affect inflation.

“There is a cost that is incurred by somebody, if it’s going to affect the people that are going to have to pay taxes to pay for this debt somewhere along the way, though, that debt’s not being paid back by the students, but somebody else. So yes, that’s going to take money, somewhere out of the pockets of other people is probably going to come in the way of tax increases, or interest down the road on all this debt,” also says Walker.

Another part of the plan claims that the Department of Education will cancel up to $20,000 in debt to Pell Grant recipients with loans.

But what is a pell grant?

“Pell grants and scholarships are money that does not have to be repaid,” explained Brooke Justice of South Central Kentucky Community and Technical College, vice president of student services.

So how soon can we see the effect of the student loan forgiveness plan in the economy?

“That’s my concern, the inflation that we’re seeing now, 10-20 years down the road, it could even be worse, as we figure out how we’re going to pay off this debt,” also says Walker.

For those who still have loans to pay, President Biden also said the pause on federal student loan repayment will be extended through December 31st of this year.

Borrowers should expect to resume payment in January of next year.

