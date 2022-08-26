Hardin Co. man arrested and charged for child sexual abuse material

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested David M. Smith of Hardin County on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Authorities say they arrested Smith after discovering he was sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence in Elizabethtown on Aug. 25, there they seized equipment they say Smith used to commit the crime.

Smith is charged with six counts of Distribution of Matter Portraying a Minor in a Sexual Performance, which are Class-D felonies.

He is custody at the Hardin County Detention Center.

