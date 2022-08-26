Horse Cave man charged with conspiring to murder his estranged wife

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Horse Cave man has been charged with soliciting an individual to murder his estranged wife.

Police said Warren Johnson, 45, had solicited an unnamed individual to murder his wife while incarcerated at the Hart County Jail.

Police said he arranged for payment, and provided strategies to the individual to carry out the murder.

The Hart County Sheriff’s Office then planned to stage the death of the victim to further the investigation.

Police said the victim was transported to a “secure location” while multiple law enforcement agencies, emergency medical services and the Hart County Coroner carried out the staged death.

Deputies collected evidence and obtained arrest warrants for Johnson.

Johnson was charged with murder-domestic violence solicitation and retaliating against participant in legal process.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.