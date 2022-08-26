Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Michael Taylor

EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

Small acts of kindness are what people will remember for a lifetime. For Tonya Reece and her son, Remington, it’s gestures like this one that brighten their day.

Reece, a member of the Metcalfe County community, says, “We were here to get a haircut, like we always do, and we got up there to pay for it and she’s like, ‘Oh it’s already paid for, she said. Michael Taylor had paid for it before.’ It’s just really sweet because, you know, these days in this world it just doesn’t happen very often.”

Michael Taylor is a School Resource Officer for Metcalfe County. From hugs to high-fives, he is sure to put a smile on everyone’s face.

Taylor says, “It makes a real good bond when you can connect the little ones faces with their parents and their grandparents.”

In hopes of spreading joy throughout the community, Taylor says, “There needs to be a lot more showed, I think, in today’s society by being more kind to people, and when I came in that morning to get my hair cut, I noticed her son and knew he was a student at the elementary and it just came out my mind. I said, ‘Hey I’m going to pay for his haircut today.’”

Paying it forward through positive and thoughtful acts.

Reece adds, “You never know what anybody’s going through and, you know, just anything like that is just a blessing. If you can do any little thing to help somebody. Just something like that can mean the world of difference.”

“It doesn’t have to be a money situation in paying for a haircut. It could be just speaking. That you recognize and know those persons or those people day in and day out. Knowing and letting them know that they’re appreciated,” Taylor adds.

