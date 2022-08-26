Interstate 165 and KY 9007 paving set to begin in Warren County

(Pixabay)
By Will Whaley
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to resurface Interstate 165 and KY 9007 from the interchange with I-65 to U.S. 231 in Warren County is expected to start next week.

Motorists should expect lane closures and delays from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Crews are expected to begin removing pavement markings next week with paving beginning the following week.

The work is weather depending and the work schedule is subject to change.

