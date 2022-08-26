Interstate 165 and KY 9007 paving set to begin in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to resurface Interstate 165 and KY 9007 from the interchange with I-65 to U.S. 231 in Warren County is expected to start next week.

Motorists should expect lane closures and delays from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Crews are expected to begin removing pavement markings next week with paving beginning the following week.

The work is weather depending and the work schedule is subject to change.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.