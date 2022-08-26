Kentucky legislature passes flood relief bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers have passed a flood relief plan.

Friday morning, both House and Senate budget committees passed the same version of the legislation out of their respective committees. The House panel passed it 21 to 0, the Senate followed suit 10 to 0.

The full House passed the bill unanimously. The full Senate passed it 35 to 1.

Governor Andy Beshear plans to sign the bill Friday afternoon. You can watch a livestream of the signing below.

The bill includes $213 million for various flood relief infrastructure plans, focusing on repairing roads, bridges, water systems and help for cities, counties and schools in the region.

