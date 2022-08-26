Ky. lawmakers honor Knott Co. man who rescued 9 people from floodwaters

Ky. lawmakers honor Knott Co. man who rescued 9 people from floodwaters
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - During the special session this week, Kentucky lawmakers honored some Kentuckians who made heroic actions during the pandemic.

On Friday, they honored Nathan Day at the state capitol for rescuing people stranded by floodwater.

“A total of nine individuals did Nathan Day help save that night,” Rep. John Blanton said.

Day, who lives in Knott County, woke up in the middle of the night and saw people surrounded in water. He lives on higher ground and heard children crying.

“My son asked me not to go, and I told him I would go. I told him this is what separates the men from the boys, son,” Day said.

Day climbed over a high wall and waded through high water that sometimes reached over his head.

“You don’t know if you’re going to make it out of that water or not, you know, but you still have to go,” Day said.

He rescued five children, two mothers, and his two former teachers. His heroic efforts floated around social media and gained national attention.

Friday afternoon, Kentucky lawmakers praised his courage.

“Whether you’re willing to accept it or not, you’re a hero,” Blanton said.

“It feels good to see somebody recognized, but there are so many that done it besides me,” Day said.

Day didn’t lose his home in the flood, but he’s ready to help those who did.

“People need to know that we’re Eastern Kentucky and we care,” Day said.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

