Officials identify victims in Henderson mass shooting
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police responded to a mass shooting in Henderson Thursday night.

The shooting happened at the Harbor House Christian Center at around 7:30.

Henderson city officials tell 14 News that two people are dead and two others are injured.

Officials identified those who were killed as 67-year-old Steven Wathen and 44-year-old Chad Holmes.

The surviving victims were a 33-year-old man and a 41-year-old man.

According to the Henderson Police Department, officers were sent in response to an active shooter. HPD officials say the scene has been controlled.

Police identified the suspect as Kenneth Gibbs of Henderson. City officials say he was a resident at Harbor House.

Gibbs was booked into jail overnight. The website shows he’s facing two murder charges.

Kenneth Gibbs.
Kenneth Gibbs.(Henderson County Detention Center)

“As soon as I walk in and walk into the dorm area, I hear ‘pop, pop, pop’ and then me and another guy resident in here jumped out that side window right there and run,” one Harbor House resident said. “One of the guys that got shot, he came down here with us and I called 911 and they came.

Officers say they were able to quickly identify the suspect based on eyewitness statements.

HPD officials say they got a description of the vehicle Gibbs was driving.

They tell us they found the vehicle at Hayes Boat Ramp.

They say they found Gibbs walking in the area of Atkinson Park softball fields.

Officers say he was taken into custody without further incident. They say Gibbs was in possession of a handgun at the time of his arrest.

Henderson Deaconess Hospital was temporarily on lockdown in response to the shooting.

Police held a press conference later Thursday night to provide an update.

You can watch the full briefing below:

