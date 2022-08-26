Police: 3-year-old shoots himself after getting gun from unlocked case

A toddler shot himself while playing with gun, police say. (SOURCE: WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Tuberville and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A toddler in Florida shot and killed himself while playing with a gun he was able to get his hands on, according to police.

The Gainesville Police Department said the 3-year-old child grabbed a gun from an unlocked gun case inside a home in the Lamplighter Mobile Home Community on Wednesday.

WCJB reports the gun went off at around 6 p.m. and hit the child.

Police said two other juveniles witnessed the shooting.

The toddler was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Detectives are investigating the incident. Authorities gave no immediate word if any charges would be filed.

Copyright 2022 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

