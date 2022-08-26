Senator Rand Paul discusses student debt forgiveness

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - U.S. Senator Rand Paul was in Bowling Green this evening to speak at the 2022 Fall Service Academy Information Fair. The fair allows for prospective students to view various military secondary schools and survey options for joining the service, a cause Paul says hits close to home.

“My brother-in-law went to the Air Force Academy, a nephew who flew for the Navy for 20 years, and my father-in-law was enlisted for 20 years in the Air Force. But this is a big day for these kids. They’re 16, 17, 18 years old, thinking about a career in the military,” Paul said. “It’s also important for our country to encourage and select the best and the brightest to be the next generation of our leaders in our military.”

Paul also took the time to talk with WBKO about his opinion of President Joe Biden’s plan for debt forgiveness.

“I think it’s wrong for the government to do things, even if they sound like, ‘Oh, why don’t we give everybody a free car?’, there has to be a law that states the power for the government to do that. It’s part of what I talked to the students in here about, the power to go towards something Congress has to vote on. Congress didn’t vote to allow people not to have to pay their debts for student loans.”

