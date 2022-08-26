Shae Dunn welcomed as newest Purples softball head coach

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green High softball enters a new era.

The Purples entered the Shae Dunn era on Thursday after welcoming her as their newest softball head coach. Dunn was greeted by players, parents and even some fans in a meet-and-greet event in the team fieldhouse.

Dunn, an Oneida, Tennessee native just a half hour south of Bowling Green, has local ties to the area, saying that she has several relatives who live in and around Bowling Green.

This is Dunn’s first head coaching stint after serving as a student assistant for her alma mater Cumberland University.

“I’m not very shy at working hard. If you ask anybody that’s ever played with me, against me or my coaches, I’m the last one and every practice pretty much all the time,” Dunn said. “You’re gonna put in the work on and off the field, and I’m gonna make sure that you know our girls show up and they’re ready for each and every game.”

She replaces Demont Franklin who coached the Purples from 2017 to 2022.

