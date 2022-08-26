Shae Dunn welcomed as newest Purples softball head coach

DUNN HIRED BY BG SOFTBALL
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green High softball enters a new era.

The Purples entered the Shae Dunn era on Thursday after welcoming her as their newest softball head coach. Dunn was greeted by players, parents and even some fans in a meet-and-greet event in the team fieldhouse.

Dunn, an Oneida, Tennessee native just a half hour south of Bowling Green, has local ties to the area, saying that she has several relatives who live in and around Bowling Green.

This is Dunn’s first head coaching stint after serving as a student assistant for her alma mater Cumberland University.

“I’m not very shy at working hard. If you ask anybody that’s ever played with me, against me or my coaches, I’m the last one and every practice pretty much all the time,” Dunn said. “You’re gonna put in the work on and off the field, and I’m gonna make sure that you know our girls show up and they’re ready for each and every game.”

She replaces Demont Franklin who coached the Purples from 2017 to 2022.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Poole
2nd Hopkins Co. teacher arrested in one week
Kenyon Cole
Simpson County man arrested following rape investigation
5 Broke Girls Restaurant burger
“Kentucky Living” Magazine thrones 5 Broke Girls Restaurant with having best burger
People run from what they believed to be gunfire Saturday night at the Kentucky State Fair.
What to do in life-or-death situations following incident at Ky. State Fair
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients

Latest News

Fournier honored by D1Baseball.com
Fournier Named on Top 30 Assistant Coach Hires of 2022
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers middle hitter Lauren Matthews (5) Ohio State Buckeyes at WKU...
WKU Volleyball Slated to Win Conference in Preseason Coaches’ Poll
Sports Connection 1st Segment
Sports Connection, 8-21-22
South Warren, Bowling Green get Rafferty's Bowl wins
Purples, Spartans each dominate Rafferty’s Bowl to open season