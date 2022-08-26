View From The Hill: The Commons at Helm Library will be dedicated next week on WKU’s campus

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Commons at Helm Library is not your average library.

After a soft opening at the end of the last semester, the transformed space is fully operational as Amy Bingham shows us in this week’s View from the Hill.

“It’s a gathering space like no other. Every detail of The Commons at Helm Library was designed to provide the perfect opportunity to convene, connect and eat.”

“The fact that there’s food here and places to set my stuff and work on homework, I love it and it’s quiet.”

Sophomore Sam Taylor plans to spend a lot of her time at the Commons.

“I love this place. I have a lot of classes at the top of the hill every day and I can’t always go back to my dorm when there’s a big break.”

Featuring multiple dining options, and even more study spaces, students have plenty of areas to engage in active learning.

“It’s such a big building, there’s like three floors and you can go wherever you need to go.”

“When people come in and they look around and their awe and wonderment make all the planning, all the effort worthwhile.”

Dean of University Libraries Susann deVries is thrilled with the outcome.

“You can see up, you can see down, there’s an immediate connection as you walk to the building through all the spaces in the library.”

It’s the latest transformation of a building constructed in 1931.

“It was the physical and health education building and Coach Diddle’s arena to my right and the next legacy was Margie Helm and the Helm Library and now it’s in a third rendition.”

The redesigned space is modern, multipurpose, and student-centered.

“I’m just beyond thrilled. This project came out exactly as I expected and then some.”

“The Commons at Helm Library will be dedicated next Wednesday morning with remarks at 10:30.”

WKU President Timothy Caboni first shared his vision for this space during his Investiture address in April of 2018.

