Warren Co. Fiscal Court approves Narcan for volunteer fire departments

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Fiscal Court approved the use of Narcan kits to be administered by area volunteer fire departments.

Narcan is a drug designed to stop an opioid overdose within a matter of minutes. It can be the difference between life and death. Any overdose could cause a variety of things to happen such as respiratory failure and even brain damage.

“Narcan gives us the ability to respond to overdoses and cases where people may have unintentionally overdosed on a drug that might be laced with something else. It gives us the ability to bring them out of the overdose,” says Bob Skipper, Chief of the Woodburn Fire Department.

As Warren county continues to grow, so does the amount of drug overdoses.

“We’re seeing a lot of increase in overdoses,” says Kevin Bailey, Chief of the Plano Fire Department, “with Narcan, we should hopefully be able to start providing treatment a little bit quicker.”

Most volunteer fire departments would typically have to pay for this medication themselves, but now it will cost next to nothing for those fire departments.

“If you don’t have someone there in seconds or minutes, we can lose citizens,” says Eric Gregory, Director of Drug Free Warren County, “Having every volunteer fire department outfitted with Naloxone, we’ll be able to save a lot more people that we might have lost.”

