Warren Co. Fiscal Court approves Narcan for volunteer fire departments

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Fiscal Court approved the use of Narcan kits to be administered by area volunteer fire departments.

Narcan is a drug designed to stop an opioid overdose within a matter of minutes. It can be the difference between life and death. Any overdose could cause a variety of things to happen such as respiratory failure and even brain damage.

“Narcan gives us the ability to respond to overdoses and cases where people may have unintentionally overdosed on a drug that might be laced with something else. It gives us the ability to bring them out of the overdose,” says Bob Skipper, Chief of the Woodburn Fire Department.

As Warren county continues to grow, so does the amount of drug overdoses.

“We’re seeing a lot of increase in overdoses,” says Kevin Bailey, Chief of the Plano Fire Department, “with Narcan, we should hopefully be able to start providing treatment a little bit quicker.”

Most volunteer fire departments would typically have to pay for this medication themselves, but now it will cost next to nothing for those fire departments.

“If you don’t have someone there in seconds or minutes, we can lose citizens,” says Eric Gregory, Director of Drug Free Warren County, “Having every volunteer fire department outfitted with Naloxone, we’ll be able to save a lot more people that we might have lost.”

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Poole
2nd Hopkins Co. teacher arrested in one week
Kenyon Cole
Simpson County man arrested following rape investigation
5 Broke Girls Restaurant burger
“Kentucky Living” Magazine thrones 5 Broke Girls Restaurant with having best burger
Warren Johnson
Horse Cave man charged with conspiring to murder his estranged wife
People run from what they believed to be gunfire Saturday night at the Kentucky State Fair.
What to do in life-or-death situations following incident at Ky. State Fair

Latest News

Warren Co. Fiscal Court approves Narcan for VFDs
Warren Co. Fiscal Court approves Narcan for VFDs
Friday evening forecast
Friday evening forecast
Wesley Simpson arrested and faces theft and drug charges.
Bowling Green man accused of stealing catalytic converters
National Dog Day: Dogs of WBKO
National Dog Day: Dogs of WBKO