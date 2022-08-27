Football Friday Night: 8-26-22
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mohammad Ahmad and Ana Medina are joined by Lauren Floyd as they make the rounds around another action-packed night of high school football.
Final:
Franklin-Simpson 13
Greenwood 36
Final:
McCracken County 7
Bowling Green 42
Final:
Christian County 6
Logan County 49
Final:
Russellville 6
Glasgow 48
Final:
Grayson County 0
Barren County 36
Final
Edmonson County 6
Butler County 35
Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.