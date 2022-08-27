Football Friday Night: 8-26-22

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mohammad Ahmad and Ana Medina are joined by Lauren Floyd as they make the rounds around another action-packed night of high school football.

Final:

Franklin-Simpson 13

Greenwood 36

Final:

McCracken County 7

Bowling Green 42

Final:

Christian County 6

Logan County 49

FFN Week 2: Glasgow Scotties demolish the Russellville Panthers

Final:

Russellville 6

Glasgow 48

Final:

Grayson County 0

Barren County 36

FFN Week 2: Butler Co. takes down Edmonson Co.

Final

Edmonson County 6

Butler County 35

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.