Search continues for two missing women in Breathitt County

Search and rescue crews are back in Breathitt County, combing lakes, streams, rivers and banks for signs of two women who have been missing since the night...
By Julia Sandor
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Search and rescue crews are back in Breathitt County, combing lakes, streams, rivers and banks for signs of two women who have been missing since the night of deadly floods nearly a month ago.

Vanessa Baker and Nancy Cundiff are both from the Lost Creek Community and haven’t been seen since July 28th, when nearly 12 inches of rain fell over the region. Flash flooding destroyed homes, schools, vehicles and other community buildings.

Crews from Powell County, Wolfe County and London-Laurel came out Saturday to help in the search efforts, including trained K-9′s.

“We want anyone that’s still in here to be found,” said Chief John May, Wolfe County Search and Rescue. “That’s our goal. We’ve never not found someone since I’ve been on the team. So we want to find this person and hopefully we can.”

Search missions continued along Highway 476 and River Caney area where the two women were last seen.

Samaritans Purse prayed over the group before they headed out to begin their work.

KSP says 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff (left) and 60-year-old Vanessa Baker (right) both went...
KSP says 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff (left) and 60-year-old Vanessa Baker (right) both went missing from the Lower River Caney Road area in the Lost Creek Community of Breathitt County on July 28.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death
Wesley Simpson arrested and faces theft and drug charges.
Bowling Green man accused of stealing catalytic converters
Life has been consistently unlucky for 7-year-old Jameson Wall, an autistic Tennessee boy who...
Boy’s body is failing, parents discover extraordinary solution
Warren Johnson
Horse Cave man charged with conspiring to murder his estranged wife
Dispatch confirms that police responded to a report of shots fired near the area of Clay Street...
Henderson officials identify victims in Harbor House deadly shooting

Latest News

Why COVID-19 reinfections are common; doctors say ‘no limit’ on reinfections
First WKU tailgate of the 2022 season!
WKU Hilltopper fans tailgate to kickoff 2022 season
Warren Co. Fiscal Court approves Narcan for VFDs
Warren Co. Fiscal Court approves Narcan for VFDs
The Warren County Fiscal Court approved the use of Narcan kits to be administered by local...
Warren Co. Fiscal Court approves Narcan for volunteer fire departments