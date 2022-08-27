WKU Hilltopper fans tailgate to kickoff 2022 season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2022 college football season is officially underway! With the return of college football, also comes the pre-game festivities outside of the stadium.

The tailgating experience outside of L.T. Smith Stadium was filled with lots of comradery amongst the WKU faithful. Many Hilltopper fans were representing their team, draped in the WKU red.

WKU fans spent a majority of their time outside of the stadium playing cornhole, eating meals, and spending time with family and friends. This is something Vicky Cooper says tailgating is all about.

“It gets you ready for the game. The more people that come out, the greater it is,” says Cooper. “It is about fellowship, being with friends, and getting excited about WKU football.”

Some fans say that the tailgate parties could be a bit bigger. Rod Hutcheson, who has tailgated at WKU football games for 20 years, says, “The tailgating could be bigger. The people who are not coming out to tailgate and only watching the excitement on the field are really missing a big part of gameday.”

If you wish to become a part of the pre-game festivities this season, the next home football game for the Hilltoppers will be on Saturday, September 24th against the FIU Panthers.

