Flood survivors still recovering from damage one month later

WYMT Weekend Edition News at 11 p.m.
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FISTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Weeks have passed since the flood, but survivors are still working through the damage.

“We had a bunch of antiques in that brown building over there with that red roof. We had a bunch of antiques in it and I’ve not been in there to look at nothing. I’ve just been so heartbroken that it’s, I’ve worked all my life for it,” Kelly Smith, owner of Smith’s Junkyard in Fisty, said.

Smith’s Junkyard was underwater for hours, destroying a lot of his equipment.

“It’s well over $500,000 dollars worth of stuff that I used and bought over the years and it’s completely lost to me,” he said.

Right down the road from Smith’s Junkyard is Fisty Corner Church, which was also submerged.

“Water was this high up here. It was covered, the roof right here was covered. It was up to the doors,” Arthur Holland, pastor of Fisty Corner Church, said.

Holland promises that even though water and mud filled his building and destroyed his home, the church will return.

“We have tried to do our very best to keep everything going. This flood has destroyed everything within the church but it has not destroyed our spirit,” he said.

Both Smith and Holland are working hard to help others in the community as well.

Holland also says Fisty Corner Church will have a service in two weeks titled “Survival and Revival.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women haven't been seen since the night of deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky.
Search continues for two missing women in Breathitt County
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
Why COVID-19 reinfections are common; doctors say ‘no limit’ on reinfections
Life has been consistently unlucky for 7-year-old Jameson Wall, an autistic Tennessee boy who...
Boy’s body is failing, parents discover extraordinary solution
First WKU tailgate of the 2022 season!
WKU Hilltopper fans tailgate to kickoff 2022 season

Latest News

Refuge Bowling Green starts refugee employment agency
Refuge Bowling Green starts refugee employment agency
It all started when Daniel Tarnagda moved to the United States from West Africa in 2013.
Refuge Bowling Green starts refugee employment agency
Community organizes benefit to help Weinbach explosion victims
Community organizes benefit to help Weinbach explosion victims
Morgan Lewis was only 23 when she died in February from cocaine laced with fentanyl.
Bullitt Co. Woman’s family raising awareness about fentanyl risks