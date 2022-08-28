Hot and humid again for Sunday

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - South Central Kentucky saw a little bit of everything today! From rain to sunshine, we hit highs in the low 90s earlier this afternoon! The humidity, the heat, and that low chance for a shower continues into Sunday.

Sunday forecast
Sunday forecast(WBKO)

Though the chance for a shower is low, we cannot rule one out. Any showers that do occur will not be a washout by any means. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 90s for the most part, so make sure you’re staying safe from the heat! A better chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms arrives as we kick off the work week. Both Monday and Tuesday will feature a wet pattern for us, so grab the umbrella as you head out for the day. Things turn cooler and more pleasant as we end the work week. We’ll be back the low and mid 80s by Thursday and Friday.

