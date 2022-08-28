Stray showers possible through tonight, but better rain chances move in Monday

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Though the chance for a shower is low, we cannot rule one out through the remainder of our Sunday.

Any showers that do occur will not be a washout by any means. A better chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms arrive as we kick off the work week. Both Monday and Tuesday will feature a wet pattern for us, so grab the umbrella as you head out for the day. Things turn cooler and more pleasant as we end the work week. We’ll be back the low and mid 80s by Thursday and Friday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 90. Low 71. Winds SW at 9 mph.

TUESDAY: Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 89. Low 67. Winds W at 9 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 87. Low 61. Winds N at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 96

Today’s Low: 69

Normal High: 88

Normal Low: 66

Record High: 106 (1936)

Record Low: 49 (1986)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.70″ (-2.81″)

Yearly Precip: 32.99″ (-1.40″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:20 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:14 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 41 / Small Particulate Matter: 19)

Mold Count: Moderate (6518 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (8)

Pollen: 10 (High - Grass, Weeds)

