Barren County dairy wins Gold Medal Awards at Kentucky State Fair

HISEVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Legacy Dairy won Gold Medal Awards for both their white and chocolate milk at this year’s state fair.

This is the 4th generation of the Jones Family on their farm in Hiseville. Doug and Genelle, and their children Ally and Jagger, started marketing their milk in March 2020, and now offer their Gold Medal Award-winning milk to 20 area counties. Doug is a diagnostic medical sonographer and Genelle is a kindergarten teacher. Ally acts as the office manager at Legacy Dairy and Jagger is a senior at Glasgow High School.

They are passionate about their consumers knowing where their milk comes from, and they are grateful for all the support they have received over the past the last two-and-a-half years.

