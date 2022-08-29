Barren County dairy wins Gold Medal Awards at Kentucky State Fair

Legacy Dairy wins Gold Medal Awards at Kentucky State Fair
Legacy Dairy wins Gold Medal Awards at Kentucky State Fair(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HISEVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Legacy Dairy won Gold Medal Awards for both their white and chocolate milk at this year’s state fair.

This is the 4th generation of the Jones Family on their farm in Hiseville. Doug and Genelle, and their children Ally and Jagger, started marketing their milk in March 2020, and now offer their Gold Medal Award-winning milk to 20 area counties. Doug is a diagnostic medical sonographer and Genelle is a kindergarten teacher. Ally acts as the office manager at Legacy Dairy and Jagger is a senior at Glasgow High School.

They are passionate about their consumers knowing where their milk comes from, and they are grateful for all the support they have received over the past the last two-and-a-half years.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police investigate the scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way...
Suspect named, victim identified in I-65 wrong-way fatal crash
Moss Middle School
Police: False report of shooter at Moss Middle School
Two women haven't been seen since the night of deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky.
Search continues for two missing women in Breathitt County
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire

Latest News

In response to violent incidents in schools across the country, Kentucky passed House Bill 63....
Logan County Schools, Sheriff’s Office are filling School Resource Officer positions
True Healing Under God, held a national press conference outside the Federal Building here in...
Civil Rights Group: Bowling Green is last known location of Emmett Till’s accuser
Hunting (gfx)
Ky Dept. of Fish and Wildlife announces Dove season opens Sept. 1
Police: False report of shooter at Moss Middle School
Police: False report of shooter at Moss Middle School