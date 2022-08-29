Bullitt Co. Woman’s family raising awareness about fentanyl risks

Hundreds of families came out to support the family of Morgan Lewis at an event in Mt. Washington Park.
Morgan Lewis was only 23 when she died in February from cocaine laced with fentanyl.
Morgan Lewis was only 23 when she died in February from cocaine laced with fentanyl.(WAVE 3)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Morgan Lewis was only 23 when she died in February from cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Since then, her family has made it their mission to make sure no other family has to experience the same pain.

On Sunday, they hosted an event in Mt. Washington Park.

Hundreds of families came to support what the family has named “Morgan’s Mission.”

The mission, to raise awareness about fentanyl risks. According to the CDC, more than 150 Americans die every day from fentanyl overdoses.

“They’re supporting each other, it’s almost like their form of counseling,” George Thurman, Morgan’s stepfather said. “As a husband, all you can really do is support your family. This is going to be a lot larger than Bullitt County. And if we save one life, it is all worth it.”

“We don’t want to hide the way Morgan died,” Morgan’s mother Laura Thurman said. “We want everybody to know. We want to save other children or other young adults. We just don’t want this to happen to another family. So everybody coming out to support us is unreal. You don’t understand until it happens to you. You just don’t. It is like a part of you is just ripped out. You are never the same.”

Thurman said on Feb. 3, her 23-year-old daughter died of a sudden overdose.

She said she was hanging out with friends that night when someone offered her cocaine laced with fentanyl. Thurman said she thinks her daughter was depressed. It was approaching the anniversary of her cousin LeeAnn’s own overdose death. Lewis took the drug and died.

Thurman said she hopes people will consider carrying Narcan- a medicine used to try and reverse overdoses. She believes it could have saved her daughter that day.

Chasity Lewis, Morgan’s sister-in-law, said she competed in the Mrs. Kentucky pageant to keep Lewis’ spirit alive. Morgan had participated in pageants throughout her life. Chasity discovered the pageant benefited Victoria’s Voice Foundation, an overdose prevention nonprofit.

“She wanted everybody to be happy and she tried to be that happy light in everybody’s life,” Lewis said. “She had the biggest heart. She was proud of everybody and a friend of everybody.”

The family added they hope to host this event every year and plan to start a non-profit in Morgan’s name soon.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women haven't been seen since the night of deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky.
Search continues for two missing women in Breathitt County
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
Why COVID-19 reinfections are common; doctors say ‘no limit’ on reinfections
Life has been consistently unlucky for 7-year-old Jameson Wall, an autistic Tennessee boy who...
Boy’s body is failing, parents discover extraordinary solution
First WKU tailgate of the 2022 season!
WKU Hilltopper fans tailgate to kickoff 2022 season

Latest News

It all started when Daniel Tarnagda moved to the United States from West Africa in 2013.
Refuge Bowling Green starts refugee employment agency
Community organizes benefit to help Weinbach explosion victims
Community organizes benefit to help Weinbach explosion victims
EKY flood damage
Flood survivors still recovering from damage one month later
Hilltopper football fans kick off the new season tailgating
Hilltopper Tailgaters kick off 2022 football season