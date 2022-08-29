Bullitt Co. Woman’s family raising awareness about fentanyl risks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Morgan Lewis was only 23 when she died in February from cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Since then, her family has made it their mission to make sure no other family has to experience the same pain.

On Sunday, they hosted an event in Mt. Washington Park.

Hundreds of families came to support what the family has named “Morgan’s Mission.”

The mission, to raise awareness about fentanyl risks. According to the CDC, more than 150 Americans die every day from fentanyl overdoses.

“They’re supporting each other, it’s almost like their form of counseling,” George Thurman, Morgan’s stepfather said. “As a husband, all you can really do is support your family. This is going to be a lot larger than Bullitt County. And if we save one life, it is all worth it.”

“We don’t want to hide the way Morgan died,” Morgan’s mother Laura Thurman said. “We want everybody to know. We want to save other children or other young adults. We just don’t want this to happen to another family. So everybody coming out to support us is unreal. You don’t understand until it happens to you. You just don’t. It is like a part of you is just ripped out. You are never the same.”

Thurman said on Feb. 3, her 23-year-old daughter died of a sudden overdose.

She said she was hanging out with friends that night when someone offered her cocaine laced with fentanyl. Thurman said she thinks her daughter was depressed. It was approaching the anniversary of her cousin LeeAnn’s own overdose death. Lewis took the drug and died.

Thurman said she hopes people will consider carrying Narcan- a medicine used to try and reverse overdoses. She believes it could have saved her daughter that day.

Chasity Lewis, Morgan’s sister-in-law, said she competed in the Mrs. Kentucky pageant to keep Lewis’ spirit alive. Morgan had participated in pageants throughout her life. Chasity discovered the pageant benefited Victoria’s Voice Foundation, an overdose prevention nonprofit.

“She wanted everybody to be happy and she tried to be that happy light in everybody’s life,” Lewis said. “She had the biggest heart. She was proud of everybody and a friend of everybody.”

The family added they hope to host this event every year and plan to start a non-profit in Morgan’s name soon.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.