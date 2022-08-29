Glasgow elementary Beta Club collecting donations for flooded school

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - “Let us lead by serving others,” that is the motto of the National Beta Club.

A motto, Highland Elementary in Glasgow is working to exemplify.

“I joined the Beta Club because I knew it was going to be a great thing to do. I would always love to donate to all the people that we have helped,” said Piper Eicher, a member of the Highland Elementary Beta Club.

Beta Club is an organization meant for fourth through 12th graders in the United States.

“We strive towards academic excellence and service towards others,” said Amy Morgan, one of the Highland Elementary Beta Club sponsors.

Every year Beta Clubs take on a service project to help the community. For the Highland Elementary Club, it was an easy call to make.

“This year, we are choosing to adopt a fourth grade classroom and a kindergarten classroom at Martha Jane Potter Elementary in eastern Kentucky.”

The Beta Club will be holding a material drive to collect supplies for the classes, as well inciting a little competition between classes to help raise money.

“Our school is having a penny war between all the classes, the People’s Bank has already donated $250.”

Though it won’t just be the Highland Elementary Club getting involved.

“The theme of Beta this year is the power of Beta,” said another Highland Beta Club sponsor, Melissa Eicher, “We have actually gone on to the Beta website, we have asked other Beta Clubs to sponsor Beta Clubs in eastern Kentucky.”

The fundraising and drive will only go on for four days, but the Club sponsors have high hopes for the outcomes.

“We have taken on the mission to completely fund these classrooms. The other sponsor and I, we both teach kindergarten, so we have adopted the kindergarten classrooms because that’s what we teach. Then the fourth grade classroom because our kids are fourth and fifth graders.”

The school’s new principal, Philip West, couldn’t be prouder.

“They’ve been able to teach our students that service is not just about giving money, but it’s about seeing those in need, and doing whatever they can to meet the needs.”

The drive and fundraiser will begin next week.

Those looking to donate are asked to call Highland Elementary school at 270-659-0432.

