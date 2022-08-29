Golden Lions open fall season with loss to Metro Louisville FC

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green FC drops its opening game of the fall 2022 season with a 4-2 loss to Metro Louisville FC.

The Golden Lions opened up the game with an early streaking goal down the sideline. Metro FC would quickly tie the game on a header.

BGFC responded with a penalty kick goal from Michael Swierkosz before their opponents responded with three unanswered goals.

Bowling Green returns home on September 24 to face Pre-College Development Academy back at The Pit at 7 p.m.

