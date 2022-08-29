Civil Rights Group: Bowling Green is last known location of Emmett Till’s accuser

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - National civil rights group, True Healing Under God met in Louisville Monday as they are working to gather supporters for their demonstration in Bowling Green this September.

Emmett Till’s body was mutilated after falsely being accused of whistling at a white woman, identified as Carolyn Bryant Donham.

Almost 70 years after his death, an outstanding arrest warrant for Donham was discovered back in June in a Mississippi courthouse basement.

“It’s almost like he disappeared for 30-40 years and then for this warrant to pop up out of nowhere, after the department of justice closed the case in December, it’s almost like Emmit Till is telling us what more can I show yall, this is the last chance for you all to do something about what happened to me,” said President/Founder of True Healing Under God, John C. Barnett.

Bowling Green is the last known location of Donham.

The demonstration planned in Bowling Green is set to pressure the state of Mississippi to execute the warrant for Carolyn Bryant Donham.

Earlier this year, a grand jury declined to indict Donham.

