Logan County Schools, Sheriff’s Office are filling School Resource Officer positions

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Logan County Schools and the Sheriff’s Office have partnered together to comply with state requirements for schools across the state this school year and onward.

In response to violent incidents in schools across the country, Kentucky passed House Bill 63. It serves as an upgrade of the previous School Safety and Resiliency Act which saw the implementation of new school security programs and suggesting that an officer be on site at schools. When the bill was signed into law by Governor Andy Beshear, every school in Kentucky became required to have a School Resource Officer on campus by August 1st.

With the mandate being unfunded, many districts across the Commonwealth were left to figure out where to find the money to come into compliance.

Logan County government stepped in to help their school district with funding. The county will be paying 40% of the salaries of the new officers while the school district will be paying 60%. The Sheriff’s Office has handled equipment, training, and recruiting.

For Logan County Schools, six of the seven positions in the district have been filled.

Logan County Sheriff Stephen Stratton’s outlook on recruiting has the best interests of the children in mind. “We don’t want just anybody. Want people that want to balance the role of building the relationships with the schools and the community and parents and making everybody feel safe. You have to have that special person that relates to kids but’s there to do a job at the same time,” he said.

The ACLU of Kentucky expressed disappointment with the passage of the bill as one of the worries is that a police presence in school will negatively affect children of color and children with disabilities.

Sheriff Stratton recognizes the potential that each child holds for the future and wants the chosen officers to nurture that sentiment. “We want teachers to be able to teach. We want them to focus on the kids and we’re there to make them feel safe; the students and the faculty. That’s everybody’s main goal. We’re there to do a job. We’re there to interact with the kids and build relationships. The kids that are in school are our future generation. They’re our leaders, educators, hopefully future policemen and law enforcement. I think it’s an opportunity for law enforcement to be able to rebuild some relationships with the generations. Especially with this younger generation that’s coming up.”

School districts that are unable to fund their SRO Programs will be required to meet regularly with the safety marshal until they secure the funding.

