‘Movement expected soon’ in Evansville house explosion investigation

By Jill Lyman and Mitchell Carter
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the State Fire Marshal’s Office say there are no updates right now on the cause of the house explosion on N. Weinbach, but they do expect movement soon toward identifying the cause or ruling things out.

The explosion earlier this month killed Jessica Teague and Charles and Martina Hite.

Officials tell us it is a slow investigation so they can be as thorough as possible.

Officials say 39 homes were damaged in the blast.

Click here for all of our Weinbach explosion coverage.

