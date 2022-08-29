Police: False report of shooter at Moss Middle School

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police tells WBKO news they responded to a 911 call check at Moss Middle School on 2565 Russellville Road Monday Morning.

The caller, an unknown male juvenile calling from a 911 only phone, stated a school shooting was at the location. The call was then disconnected.

As of 8:15 a.m., officers are on scene and have determined there is no current threat at this time.

Officers will be at this location walking the area to ensure students are safe.

WBKO has reached out to the Warren County Public Schools and is awaiting a response.

