Refuge Bowling Green starts refugee employment agency

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The South Central Kentucky Open Jobs and Demands Report estimates there are over 7,000 open jobs in the 10-county region, with a demand for over 80,000 estimated in the next five years.

So many open jobs, so many to come, and if one local non-profit has it their way, they’d like to fill those jobs with refugees.

It all started when Daniel Tarnagda moved to the United States from West Africa in 2013.

“I was struggling to get acclimated with the culture and the language barrier,” said Tarnagda. “Even being able to drive to find work was very difficult.”

After working through his own struggles, Tarnagda realized there were refugees in Bowling Green like him who needed help.

“There is a big need in our community for an organization that supports and walks alongside refugees and immigrants that live here, to help them with any struggle that they are facing.”

That thought turned into Refuge Bowling Green, a non-profit organization meant to help refugees get acclimated to life in the United States.

“Our whole goal is working with refugees and immigrants, those who are legally documented here in Bowling Green, and are seeking to have a sustainable job to really serve the family, pay bills, or take care of those who are staying behind back home.”

Now the Executive Director of Refuge Bowling Green, Tarnagda has created an employment agency to help refugees get jobs.

“It’s not just us sending them to work with folks; we will put them there, go through different trainings with them,” said Tarnagda. “We have industrial training that we facilitate for them. We’re not just going to send them to work, we want them to be successful.”

Likewise, Refuge Bowling Green’s agency will also work with employers to create training catered to refugee employees.

“We will work alongside the company to write a curriculum that best fits the workplace. They’re going to be applying on and then we will train the people that we’re going to place over there. We will be there before they walk in with prior training, going into retraining, and if they speak different languages, we’re going to provide different interpreters as well.”

Tarnagda says he doesn’t just want to help those at the agency get a job, but help them find a career.

“We want them to be self-sufficient and able to be successful where we’re going to place them.”

More information on Refuge Bowling Green and its agency can be found on its website.

