Scattered storms are likely today

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a hot weekend! Today will be another day with highs in the 90s, but also a better chance for showers and storms.

Scattered showers and storms are likely today and tomorrow

The humidity sharply drops for more comfortable conditions mid-week

The heat/humidity build back for Labor Day weekend

Today starts dry, but scattered showers and storms are looking likely this afternoon. Before those move in, temperatures will heat up with a high around 90. It could feel even hotter, because the humidity stays high. There is a risk for an isolated strong thunderstorm, especially north and west of Bowling Green. Showers/storms taper tonight, but another round looks likely for Tuesday morning. We will clear out by Tuesday afternoon and the humidity will begin to drop. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will still be warm, but by Tuesday night we will be back to the 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will feel fantastic as we say au revoir to August and welcome in September.

Labor Day Weekend

As we head into the holiday weekend the heat and humidity begin to climb again. There also could be some hit or miss showers and storms.

Holiday Highlights (WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Hot and humid, with scattered showers and storms likely. A few could be strong. High: 90 Low: 71 Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Morning showers and a few storms. Drying out by the afternoon. High: 87 Low: 64 Wind: SW 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Low humidity and plenty of sunshine. High: 85 Low: 61 Wind: N 5-10 mph

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 88

Normal Low: 66

Record High Today: 101(1925)

Record Low Today: 43(1986)

Sunrise: 6:14 a.m.

Sunset: 7:18 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 0.70″ (-2.81″)

So Far This Year: 32.99″ (-1.40″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 12/Small Particulate Matter: 18)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen: 8.1 (Medium-High: Grasses)

