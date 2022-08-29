Showers continue!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It sure has FELT and LOOKED like a Monday today! Gloomy conditions continue through this evening, with showers still possible by then.

There is a risk for an isolated strong thunderstorm, especially north and west of Bowling Green. Showers/storms taper tonight, but another round looks likely for Tuesday morning. We will clear out by Tuesday afternoon and the humidity will begin to drop. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will still be warm, but by Tuesday night we will be back to the 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will feel fantastic as we say au revoir to August and welcome in September.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 87. Low 62. Winds W at 9 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 85. Low 61. Winds N at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 87. Low 63. Winds NE at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 91

Today’s Low: 77

Normal High: 88

Normal Low: 66

Record High: 101 (1925)

Record Low: 43 (1986)

Today’s Precip: 0.05″

Monthly Precip: 0.75″ (-2.88″)

Yearly Precip: 33.04″ (-1.47″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:18 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:14 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 41 / Small Particulate Matter: 19)

Mold Count: Moderate (6518 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (8)

Pollen: 10 (High - Grass, Weeds)

