Suspect named, victim identified in I-65 wrong-way fatal crash

Louisville Metro police investigate the scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way...
Louisville Metro police investigate the scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver that happened on Interstate 65 South near the Kentucky Exposition Center. The driver of one car was killed. Three others, including the driver of the wrong-way pickup truck, were hospitalized.(Source: WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The names of the suspect and the person killed in a wrong-way crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 65 near the Fairgrounds have been released.

Louisville Metro police say the suspect is Thomas Catalina. The charges against Catalina, who remains hospitalized, are pending.

The victim killed in the crash has been identified as Rajnu H. Masoud, 26, of Bowling Green, Ky. Masoud died from multiple injuries he sustained in the crash.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on I-65 South north of the Watterson Expressway. LMPD said the pickup truck Catalina was driving was going north in the southbound lanes and hit multiple vehicles which caused his pickup to catch on fire.

Catalina and two others were taken to University Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

I-65 South was closed for several hours while LMPD investigated the crash scene.

