$1 million awarded to Bowling Green Fire Department for new station

The City of Bowling Green was awarded $1 million for the construction of a new fire station...
The City of Bowling Green was awarded $1 million for the construction of a new fire station near the Kentucky Transpark.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY) was in Bowling Green Tuesday for a groundbreaking. While there, he announced funding for a new fire station.

Beshear and Congressman Brett Guthrie presented the fire department with a check for $1 million to build a new station near the Kentucky Transpark from the Community Development Block Grant Funding.

The Transpark was hit hard during the December tornadoes. Beshear said firefighters responded all week long with relief efforts and as the Transpark grows, it needs a fire station nearby.

“A major need and concern is as everything expands is ensuring the safety of all the new Kentuckians we’re bringing in, and our families that are living here,” said Beshear.

The new fire station will specifically support the growing area of the Transpark.

