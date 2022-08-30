Beautiful Next Two Days!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday started with some rain but ended with tons of sun and plunging humidity levels! This sets the stage for more gorgeous weather into Wednesday.

Comfortably warm for Wednesday!

Wednesday and Thursday will feel fantastic as we say au revoir to August and welcome in September. Afternoon highs will be a tad below normal the next two days.

As we head into the holiday weekend the heat and humidity begin to climb again. There also could be some hit or miss showers and storms. Unsettled weather continues into early next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 85. Low 59. Winds NW at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 87. Low 63. Winds NE at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 90. Low 68. Winds SE at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 89

Today’s Low: 73

Normal High: 88

Normal Low: 65

Record High: 99 (1924)

Record Low: 46 (1946)

Today’s Precip: 0.21″

Monthly Precip: 0.96″ (-2.80″)

Yearly Precip: 33.25″ (-1.39″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:17 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:16 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 17 / Small Particulate Matter: 12)

Mold Count: Moderate (6178 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen: 4.7 (Mod - Grass, Weeds)

