Cave City man arrested on domestic violence charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, Aug. 29, the Cave City Police Department responded to a residence at 701 N Dixie Highway Lot 9 for a welfare check on a woman.

Once on the scene, officers made contact with both the victim and Steven Parker.

After a investigation, police determined that a physical altercation had taken place.

45-year-old Steven Parker was placed under arrest and taken to the Barren County Detention Center on the following charges:

Assault 4th degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury

Strangulation 2nd degree

Terroristic Threatening 3rd degree

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.