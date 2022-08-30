Cave City man arrested on domestic violence charges
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, Aug. 29, the Cave City Police Department responded to a residence at 701 N Dixie Highway Lot 9 for a welfare check on a woman.
Once on the scene, officers made contact with both the victim and Steven Parker.
After a investigation, police determined that a physical altercation had taken place.
45-year-old Steven Parker was placed under arrest and taken to the Barren County Detention Center on the following charges:
- Assault 4th degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
- Strangulation 2nd degree
- Terroristic Threatening 3rd degree
