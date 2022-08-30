Glasgow woman charged after crashing into parked car

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow woman was charged Sunday after police said she crashed into a parked car.

Lena Carver was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and first-degree criminal mischief.

Police responded to Happy Valley Road in reference to a complaint when they determined Carver was traveling on Veterans Outer Loop when she crossed the median, driving through a fence at the Show Show parking lot and hit a parked vehicle.

Multiple sobriety tests were conducted, according to police, who eventually determined that Carver was impaired.

