Gov. Beshear Orders Flags to Half-Staff for Overdose Victims

Executive Mansion will be lit purple for overdose awareness
Half-staff flag
Half-staff flag(Alex Laitala KBJR 6)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Aug. 31, in observation of Overdose Awareness Day in Kentucky. In addition to lowering the flag, the Governor’s Mansion will be lit purple, the designated color to show support for overdose awareness.

Overdose Awareness Day is a global event held on Aug. 31 each year to raise awareness of drug overdoses, to reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, and to acknowledge the grief felt by families and friends as they remember those who have died or have a permanent injury as a result of a drug overdose.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute. Flag status information is available at governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

