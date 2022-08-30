Improving conditions today

By Ariella Scalese
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a raining morning, we will start to see clouds clear and the humidity drop.

  • Drying out today
  • The humidity sharply drops for more comfortable conditions mid-week
  • The heat/humidity build back for Labor Day weekend

Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will still be warm, but by Tuesday night we will be back to the 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will feel fantastic as we say au revoir to August and welcome in September.

Labor Day Weekend

As we head into the holiday weekend the heat and humidity begin to climb again. There also could be some hit or miss showers and storms.

Holiday Highlights
Holiday Highlights(WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 87. Low 62. Winds W at 9 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 85. Low 61. Winds N at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 87. Low 63. Winds NE at 8 mph

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 88

Normal Low: 65

Record High Today: 99(1993)

Record Low Today: 46(1946)

Sunrise: 6:15 a.m.

Sunset: 7:17 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.05″

So Far This Month: 0.75″ (-2.88″)

So Far This Year: 33.04″ (-1.47″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 17/Small Particulate Matter: 12)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen: 4.7 (Low-Medium: Grasses)

