Man paddles down river in hollowed-out pumpkin

Duane Hansen made a trip down the Missouri River to celebrate his 60th birthday.
Duane Hansen made a trip down the Missouri River to celebrate his 60th birthday.(NEWSCHANNEL NEBRASKA)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (CNN) – A man in Nebraska is going for a big, orange world record.

Duane Hansen hopes Guinness World Records will certify his trip down the Missouri River in a hollowed-out pumpkin as the longest such trip ever.

He paddled 38 miles in the pumpkin Saturday to celebrate his 60th birthday.

He set out from the city of Bellevue around 7:30 a.m. and arrived in Nebraska City about 11 hours later.

The makeshift vessel had the name S.S. Berta written on the back and a cup holder carved in the hull.

The previous Guinness World Record for the longest journey by pumpkin boat was 25.5 miles.

A spokesperson for Guinness World Records said they have gotten Hansen’s application for the title and are awaiting evidence to review it.

Berta the pumpkin weighed 846 pounds.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moss Middle School
UPDATE: BGPD arrest juvenile after false school shooting report
Louisville Metro police investigate the scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way...
Suspect named, victim identified in I-65 wrong-way fatal crash
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
True Healing Under God, held a national press conference outside the Federal Building here in...
Group seeks to demonstrate in BG, last known location of Emmett Till’s accuser
Legacy Dairy wins Gold Medal Awards at Kentucky State Fair
Barren County’s Legacy Dairy wins Gold Medal Awards at Kentucky State Fair

Latest News

Madam C.J. Walker's Barbie doll holds her original product, Wonderful Hair Grower.
Barbie honors Madam CJ Walker, first female self-made millionaire in US
This Aug. 15, 2022, photo shows El Johnson, right, with her girlfriend, Sara Goodie, in Austin,...
Gen Z, millennials discuss their reluctance to become parents
Lena Carver
Glasgow woman charged after crashing into parked car
Jam session towards the end of the Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water flood relief...
Country stars come together for Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water telethon