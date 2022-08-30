McConnell says he’s unsatisfied with federal flood response

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell says he’s far from satisfied with the federal response to catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky.

But the senator acknowledges that communication problems has complicated the outreach to flood victims.

McConnell on Monday visited the Kentucky Emergency Management Operations Center.

He was updated on the government response to the flood-stricken Appalachian region.

The GOP leader says he’s closely monitoring the situation, and he kept open the potential of pushing for changes at the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The flooding a month ago destroyed homes and businesses and caused significant damage to schools, roads, bridges and water systems.

It also caused 39 deaths.

