New BRAWA bus creates endless opportunities for shelter pets

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Watch out Glasgow! There’s a new whip in town with endless uses and opportunities for animals.

Connie Greer, General Manager for Barren River Animal Welfare Association, says, “I think I was the first one that said, ‘Hey, we should just get a bus (kidding),’ and we made it reality. It’s right here, and that is to haul the animals. First and foremost that is what this bus is for. It’s to transport a large amount of animals that if we should flood, we can get them out safely and get them to higher ground.”

Creating a space for the animals to come to you. Greer says, “They’ll be able to enter from the front side of the bus, or where normally kids would enter, and there’s stairs on the back. They’ll be able to walk all the way through, see all of the animals, and exit the bus.” She adds, “This bus, alone, with all the cages inside can house all of the puppies and all of the dogs in this entire building.”

Preparing for the what-ifs, in order to save animals lives. “Could we get a bigger flood? Obviously we all saw what happened in Eastern Kentucky, and it can happen. That could happen, but this is a way for us to get them off of this property,” Greer says, “And maybe, at some point, somebody needs some help. Maybe another shelter needs help transporting a lot of animals. We now have that to help pay it forward to another shelter.”

Allowing the animals to explore life outside of the shelter, and in hopes of returning from an adoption event with an empty bus.

“As soon as you leave this shelter, their true colors come out and they’re happy,” Greer adds, “And right now across the country, everyone is full. We are so full. As soon as we get one out we get five in, and that is everywhere. It’s not just us, we’re not the only ones having problems.”

The bus allows the pets to have a joyful car ride in hopes of finding their furever homes.

The full bus transformation can be found on the BRAWA Facebook page.

