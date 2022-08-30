Truck crashes, spills Bertolli alfredo sauce on I-55
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-wheeler crashed on I-55 and created a mess Tuesday afternoon.
The truck was carrying Bertolli alfredo sauce, which spilled across all lanes of traffic.
Memphis police say the truck hit a retaining wall.
Northbound traffic is impacted in the area while crews work to clean the mess.
One woman was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.
