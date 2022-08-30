Truck crashes, spills Bertolli alfredo sauce on I-55

The scene on I-55
The scene on I-55(TDOT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-wheeler crashed on I-55 and created a mess Tuesday afternoon.

The truck was carrying Bertolli alfredo sauce, which spilled across all lanes of traffic.

Memphis police say the truck hit a retaining wall.

Northbound traffic is impacted in the area while crews work to clean the mess.

One woman was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

Caption

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moss Middle School
UPDATE: BGPD arrest juvenile after false school shooting report
Louisville Metro police investigate the scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way...
Suspect named, victim identified in I-65 wrong-way fatal crash
Caleb Parks, accused of selling narcotics to two victims, and one died.
Man arrested for 2020 death of fentanyl overdose victim in Logan Co.
True Healing Under God, held a national press conference outside the Federal Building here in...
Group seeks to demonstrate in BG, last known location of Emmett Till’s accuser
Lena Carver
Glasgow woman charged after crashing into parked car

Latest News

Concerned parents shares issues with back to school traffic
Plano woman petitions for help with school traffic
Plano woman petitions for help with school traffic
Plano woman petitions for help with school traffic
The students at Logan County High School received a presentation about suicide awareness and...
“Rae of Sunshine” gives suicide prevention presentation at Logan County High School
Caleb Parks, accused of selling narcotics to two victims, and one died.
Man arrested for 2020 death of fentanyl overdose victim in Logan Co.