Truck crashes, spills Bertolli alfredo sauce on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-wheeler crashed on I-55 and created a mess Tuesday afternoon.

The truck was carrying Bertolli alfredo sauce, which spilled across all lanes of traffic.

Memphis police say the truck hit a retaining wall.

Northbound traffic is impacted in the area while crews work to clean the mess.

One woman was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

