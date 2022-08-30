VIDEO: Parents concerned after man boards school bus, allegedly threatens students

Jefferson County Public School students received a scare last week when a parent boarded one of the district’s buses and threatened children.
By Nick Picht and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Students in Kentucky received a scare when a man boarded a bus and reportedly threatened children.

The incident in question involved a bus with Carter Elementary School students. Last week, a video allegedly captured a parent on the bus threatening students after someone had hit his daughter.

The video was shot on a cell phone camera and shared with WAVE.

“That goes for every little motherf***er on here,” the man can be heard saying in the video. “I don’t give a f***. Touch my daughter again, and I’m going to flip this whole bus.”

The video also reportedly shows another man, most likely the bus driver, trying to get the parent off the bus while children appeared to be sobbing.

A mother, who did not want to be identified, said her child was on the bus when the incident occurred.

“Oh my gosh,” the woman said. “There were a lot of tears because you can’t get to your child when you hear them crying. It just hurt a lot.”

The mother said she was so concerned by what happened that she held her child out of school Monday and plans to do so for the rest of the week.

“I’m still scared for my child and other students that were on that bus. I hope that something can get done because it just seems like our children are being failed all across the board,” she said. “They need to feel like they’re safe, leaving their home, going to school and leaving their school and coming back home.”

Carter Elementary’s principal, Jamie Wyman, sent an email to parents about the incident, saying a police officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department followed the bus in the morning and a school security guard monitored the bus stop.

Wyman also said the police department told her no one had been arrested.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moss Middle School
UPDATE: BGPD arrest juvenile after false school shooting report
Louisville Metro police investigate the scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way...
Suspect named, victim identified in I-65 wrong-way fatal crash
True Healing Under God, held a national press conference outside the Federal Building here in...
Group seeks to demonstrate in BG, last known location of Emmett Till’s accuser
Lena Carver
Glasgow woman charged after crashing into parked car
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store

Latest News

Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall won the Alaska State Fair giant pumpkin weigh-off with a...
PHOTOS: Farmer sets new record with 2,147-pound pumpkin at state fair
FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev comments before the Congress of People's Deputies...
Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91
FILE - Jones was arrested last month near her home after officers broke up what they called “a...
Wearing Olympic medal in court, boxer Oshae Jones defends herself against charge of resisting arrest
FILE - The first attempt on Monday was thwarted by an engine problem. Managers said Tuesday...
NASA aims for Saturday launch of new moon rocket
FILE - In remarks initially billed as a crime-prevention speech, Biden seized on comments from...
Biden blasts ‘MAGA Republicans,’ ‘sickening’ attacks on FBI