Western Ky. receives $1.2 million in library funding

Library books on a shelf.
Library books on a shelf.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Several western Kentucky libraries are getting some extra funds.

Governor Andy Beshear says the Commonwealth got more than $1.2 million from the Emergency Connectivity Fund.

The federal program helps with communities’ need for remote learning.

Daviess County Public Library, Ohio County Public Library, Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library, and Muhlenberg County Public Library are all recipients.

It will cover the costs of laptop and tablet computers, WiFi hotspots, modems, routers, and broadband connectivity purchases for off-campus use by students, school staff, and library patrons.

