Donated buses from Barren Co. filled with supplies head to Eastern Kentucky

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Three donated and filled school buses headed to Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning.

RELATED: Barren Co. lends buses to Letcher County after devastating flooding

From Barren County to Letcher County, the buses were each filled with donated goods from the community.

The donated goods, whether it be transportation or school supplies, they made the trip to lend a helping hand to flood victims who suffered major losses during the devastation.

Superintendent, Bo Matthews, was one of the three bus drivers transporting the supplies.

Although the buses are stuffed with supplies for students and teachers heading back to school, the buses themselves will also provide a way of transportation for the students after their own buses were damaged during the floods.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.