Big discounts coming this holiday shopping season

Big discounts are expected this holiday shopping season.
Big discounts are expected this holiday shopping season.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You can expect to find more discounts this year than in previous holiday shopping seasons.

Executives at Best Buy, Ulta, Gap and other top chains have said they are expecting a shopping season packed with deals.

Walmart said Tuesday it was offering more “rollbacks,” temporary price reductions on items, than in previous years and a wider array of toys for less than $50 and $25.

In addition to toys, shoppers will likely find discounts on clothing, televisions, beauty products, sporting goods and other items.

Other companies are also ramping up promotions to offer incentives to inflation-strained shoppers who might otherwise be priced out of holiday gifts, but it is unclear whether holiday discounts will be compelling enough to spur inflation-conscious shoppers to buy.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Parks, accused of selling narcotics to two victims, and one died.
Man arrested for 2020 death of fentanyl overdose victim in Logan Co.
Authorities say a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Tennessee on Tuesday.
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in neighborhood home, family says
Lena Carver
Glasgow woman charged after crashing into parked car
Moss Middle School
UPDATE: BGPD arrest juvenile after false school shooting report
Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and Warren County leaders at a groundbreaking ceremony for...
Electric car battery factory breaks ground in Bowling Green

Latest News

Midday Child: Meet Cody!
Midday Child: Meet Cody!
Prosecutors and lawyers for Nauman Hussain had reached a deal a year ago that would have spared...
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20
A health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in...
WHO: New COVID cases, deaths keep falling nearly everywhere
Detroit police look over a homicide scene on Wyoming Avenue, near the corner of Seven Mile...
Man charged in random Detroit shootings that killed 3
Pet of the Week: Runa
Pet of the Week: Runa